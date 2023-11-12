Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Stock Position Reduced by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUS. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 378.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 430.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ IUS opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2039 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

