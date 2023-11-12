Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 375.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,149,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 543,411 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 497.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 308,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 257,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,781,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,953,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $41.40 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $84.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

