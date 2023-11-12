Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Trading 2.4% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 481,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 662,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

