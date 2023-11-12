Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Acquired by Kennicott Capital Management LLC

Kennicott Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 200.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 1.2% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

