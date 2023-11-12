Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $48.71. The firm has a market cap of $201.29 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 186.2% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 121,332 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 23,897 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 144.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 200.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

