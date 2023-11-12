Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Invesque had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The business had revenue of C$62.35 million during the quarter.

Invesque Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IVQ stock opened at C$0.34 on Friday. Invesque has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$1.42. The stock has a market cap of C$18.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 410.83.

Get Invesque alerts:

About Invesque

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 15, 2023, the company owned a portfolio of 76 properties, such as 56 assisted living and memory care facilities, 13 skilled nursing facilities, 4 transitional care properties, and 3 medical office buildings in the United States; and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.