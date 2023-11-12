Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Invesque had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The business had revenue of C$62.35 million during the quarter.
Invesque Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of IVQ stock opened at C$0.34 on Friday. Invesque has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$1.42. The stock has a market cap of C$18.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 410.83.
About Invesque
