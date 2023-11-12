Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $458.97

Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 458.97 ($5.67) and traded as high as GBX 499.40 ($6.16). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 496.20 ($6.13), with a volume of 498,021 shares trading hands.

Investec Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 467.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 459.14. The stock has a market cap of £3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 187,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.27), for a total transaction of £802,482.45 ($990,596.78). 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

