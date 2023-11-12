iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.53

Shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.53 and traded as low as $30.70. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 1,213 shares traded.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Carbon ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.14% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

