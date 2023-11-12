Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany bought 36,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $300,119.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,233.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,525,000 after buying an additional 2,589,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,435,000 after buying an additional 2,184,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,853,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 853.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,584,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,718,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

