iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Reduced by Pine Ridge Advisers LLC

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.