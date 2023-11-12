iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,479,506 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.48.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.