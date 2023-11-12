iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.44. 6,479,506 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.48. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

