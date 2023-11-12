iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Boosted by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.2% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,479,506 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.48.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

