iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 114,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,800,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.02. 12,001,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,944,946. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

