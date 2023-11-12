iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,055 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV stock traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $442.67. 3,673,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,490. The company has a market cap of $342.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $435.01 and its 200 day moving average is $436.11. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $461.88.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
