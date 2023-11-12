iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Highland Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IVV traded up $6.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $442.67. 3,673,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,490. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.11. The firm has a market cap of $342.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

