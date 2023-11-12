iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.1% of SSI Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $442.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $435.01 and its 200-day moving average is $436.11. The firm has a market cap of $342.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.