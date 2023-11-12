iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Reduced by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,854,613 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,513,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $315,835,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IJH opened at $243.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

