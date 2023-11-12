iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.6% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,114,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,098,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,410. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

