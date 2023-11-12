iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) is Ellevest Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.8% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $50,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,235,000 after buying an additional 56,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.23. The stock had a trading volume of 277,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,943. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.43 and a 1 year high of $75.10.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

