iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.50. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.43 and a 1 year high of $75.10.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

