iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,949 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $22,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACWI opened at $94.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $83.59 and a twelve month high of $99.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

