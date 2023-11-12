iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Sold by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TUR. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 29,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ TUR opened at $34.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $181.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

