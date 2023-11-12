Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 1,611 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

