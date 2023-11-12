Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,953 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $51.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

