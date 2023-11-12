Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $290,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average is $103.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,454 shares of company stock worth $2,034,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.