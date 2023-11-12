Jacobi Capital Management LLC Invests $212,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OEF opened at $209.36 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $167.20 and a 12-month high of $214.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

