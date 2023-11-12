James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $15.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded James River Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded James River Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

JRVR opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. James River Group has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $347.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 12.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in James River Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in James River Group by 218.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in James River Group by 839.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in James River Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

