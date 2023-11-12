JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of JD.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.14.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. JD.com has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $67.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

