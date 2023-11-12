JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,705,100 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the October 15th total of 3,049,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

