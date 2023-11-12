JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,705,100 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the October 15th total of 3,049,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.20.
About JD Sports Fashion
