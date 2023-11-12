Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Klépierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Klépierre from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klépierre has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KLPEF

Klépierre Stock Down 0.9 %

Klépierre Company Profile

Shares of KLPEF opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. Klépierre has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81.

(Get Free Report)

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.4 billion at June 30, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.