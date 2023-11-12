JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Raised to $15.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JELD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.55.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.08.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

