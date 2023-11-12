Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,037 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after buying an additional 3,664,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $113.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

