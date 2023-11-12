Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7 %

TXN opened at $147.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.29 and a 200-day moving average of $166.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

