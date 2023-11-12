Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.1 %

ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.