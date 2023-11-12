Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,994 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after buying an additional 217,214 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,916,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,280,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $445.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $423.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $462.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

