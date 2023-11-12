Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 312 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL opened at $114.75 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.48.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

