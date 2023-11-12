Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 977 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $211.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

