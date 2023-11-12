Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 516,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,608,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 14.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

