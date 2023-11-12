Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

JLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $140.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $188.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $1,309,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.8% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.9% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

