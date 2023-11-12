JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target to $103.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TKO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TKO Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on TKO Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.60.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group Announces Dividend

NYSE TKO opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. TKO Group has a one year low of $76.31 and a one year high of $106.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Jonathan Kraft bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.53 per share, with a total value of $507,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $507,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $676,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $65,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $1,149,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter valued at $882,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.