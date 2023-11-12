JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $20.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.30 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.46.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.86. Bumble has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $27.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 236.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

