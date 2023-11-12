JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $38.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CG opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.71.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 1,269,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares in the company, valued at $40,773,550.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.