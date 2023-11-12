JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price to $107.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.30.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day moving average is $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $102.75 and a 12 month high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after buying an additional 3,522,139 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,044,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,370,000 after buying an additional 491,704 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,987,000 after buying an additional 2,147,954 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

