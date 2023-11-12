JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,604. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

