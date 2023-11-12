JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Stake Lifted by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after acquiring an additional 72,057 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter.

JMST stock remained flat at $50.47 on Friday. 307,573 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

