Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Kaman has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $558.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after acquiring an additional 32,517 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,984,000 after acquiring an additional 278,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,173,000 after acquiring an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

