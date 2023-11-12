Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.52

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.12. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 90,803 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

