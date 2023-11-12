Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the October 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Performance
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. 39,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,089. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $8.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
