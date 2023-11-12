Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the October 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. 39,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,089. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $8.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 407.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.