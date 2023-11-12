KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the October 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KDDI Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KDDIY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 118,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,268. KDDI has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $16.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.01.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

