KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the October 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
KDDI Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KDDIY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 118,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,268. KDDI has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $16.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.01.
KDDI Company Profile
